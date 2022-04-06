WhatsApp Will Only Let You Forward Messages to a Single Group

WhatsApp is rolling out new privacy restrictions where a message can only be forwarded to a single group on its beta version for Android and iOS.

The news comes from the popular site, WABetaInfo, which states that users will be warned if they try to forward an already forwarded message to multiple WhatsApp groups, prompting an alert saying “forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat.”

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 update and its counterpart for iOS will no longer allow users to forward messages to more than one chat at a time to limit spam and the spread of misinformation. The restriction is, however, only applicable to already forwarded messages.

The feature is already available to some beta testers but will be rolled out to more users in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11 and iOS updates.