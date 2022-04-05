iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Will Sport a Larger, Better Camera [Leak]

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will reportedly come with a 48MP camera instead of a 12MP, resulting in massive improvements in image quality. Additional leaked specifications have also surfaced, revealing more details about Apple’s flagship smartphones.

Tipster Fishing 8 mentioned the specifications in a Weibo post claiming that the 48MP camera will have a 1/1.3-inch sensor size.

Mac Rumors confirmed the reports claiming that the phones will sport a 21% bigger sensor area as compared to the 1/1.65-inch cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Currently, a 1/1.3-inch sensor is present in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro smartphones that use Samsung’s 52MP GN1.

A large sensor helps capture more light, resulting in an improved image and video quality, especially in low-light conditions. Apple makes up for the lack of light in a shot via the Night Mode feature, allowing the camera to take some time before processing an image and keeping the camera still to avoid blur.

However, with the large sensor size of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, this issue is likely to be resolved.

Fishing 8 also revealed other details including a 1.22um pixel size, somewhat smaller than the 1.9um pixel size on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Pixels help improve overall image quality. However, with the increase in sensor size, Apple’s next smartphones may feature significant improvements.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series in September of this year.