Pakistan Becomes Largest Export Market for Proton Cars

Proton is gradually expanding its international footprint, with Pakistan being its biggest export market. According to a popular Malaysian news outlet Paul Tan, the automaker has exported 794 units to international markets in March 2021 with 690 coming to Pakistan.

Proton sold a total of 13,028 units (Malaysia and other countries) in March 2022, recording a Month-Over-Month (MOM) increase of 41 percent in sales, with Saga being its top seller at 6,422 units. The next seller was the X70 SUV with 2,320 units sold in a month.

Proton in Pakistan

While Proton enjoys a mammoth share in the Malaysian market, it is not nearly as successful in Pakistan. The reasons for that include slow sales, delayed local production, long delivery times, and dampened demand as a result.

According to stats gathered by AutoJournal.pk, Proton only sold 1,233 units in Pakistan in 2021. Out of these units, 1,052 were CBU units and only 181 were locally assembled.

Recently, Al-Haj Automotive announced that it is ramping up the local assembly of Proton cars following the de-intensification of COVID19 restrictions and subsequent ease of trade with Malaysia.

However, market reports suggest that Proton currently has a backlog of over 1,000 bookings, which is resulting in a delivery time of up to a year for new bookings. These issues have angered previous customers and put-off potential buyers from opting for Proton.