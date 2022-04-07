WASA to Take Action Against Service Stations for Wasting Water

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken notice of the service stations wasting water and will take action against those involved in it. The agency made this decision in a meeting between relevant officials, convened by Managing Director (MD) WASA M. Tanveer, who formed teams to carry out a crackdown operation.

The teams consist of operations and revenue department representatives who will submit a daily progress report to the MD. Tanveer demanded swift action against car wash stations operating without a water recycling plant.

ALSO READ PAMA Calls Out Government for Trying to Fix Car Prices: Report

The stations will receive a warning strike and upon failure to install a recycling plant, will face strict action. A high court petition recently revealed that the service stations use about 200 liters of water on a small car and 300 liters on a big car.

According to WASA, service stations must recycle 70 percent of the water otherwise, they are not allowed to operate. It will also heavily fine those who dump trash into drainpipes and sewerage lines to prevent the wastewater from clogging.