PMD Predicts Temperatures to Rise This Week

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has cautioned people against the high temperatures throughout Pakistan this week.

PMD said that the temperatures were going to increase gradually throughout the country in the current week, reported Express Tribune.

The department added that according to the synoptic situation available to the department, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

PMD also said that most parts of the country will face dry weather, whereas Upper Sindh and South Punjab are expected to be very hot on Thursday. The department further added that high temperatures will persist till the end of the week.

During the past 24 hours, temperatures increased across the country. Jacobabad, Sakrand, Chhor, and Rahim Yar Khan with 45 degrees Celsius experienced the highest temperatures in the last 24 hours. Whereas, the temperature in Sibbi, Dadu, Tando Jam, Mohenjo Daro, Mithi, Larkana, Padidan, Khanpur, and Bahawalnagar remained at 44 degrees Celsius.