PEC to Establish Engineering Academy and Technology Science Park in AJK

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has decided to establish an Engineering Academy and Technology Science Park in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The AJK government had previously allocated the land for this purpose in the capital Muzaffarabad. Now, the PEC has notified the land acquisition and construction committee about the establishment of the Engineering Academy and Technology Science Park on the land.

ALSO READ Sindh Shuts Down CNG Stations for Three Days

The five-member committee headed by member governing body PEC, Khalid Sultan, will conduct a topographic survey of land in coordination with AJK authorities. In the case, if the area falls under a fault line or near a river run, the committee will work out the feasibility of allocation of alternative land with the AJK government. The committee will take possession of the land and take steps to install boundary pillars. The committee will prepare a layout plan of various structures and infrastructure and will also make arrangements for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The land acquisition and construction committee will prepare its recommendations and concrete plan within one month for further proceeding on the project. The recommendations will be placed before Chairman PEC, who will review them and issue necessary instructions.

According to PEC officials, the Pakistan Engineering Council wants to establish an Engineering Academy and Technology Science Park in the capital of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The Engineering Academy will be an engineer’s education forum that will work for the development of engineering professionals through research & policy, professional skills, training and capacity building, strong industry-academia collaboration for technological advancements, innovations, and entrepreneurship for engineers.

According to PEC Officials, PEC also wants to establish three structures in one place and under one roof. State of the art engineering club will also be established, along with an engineering academy and technology science park. The purpose of constructing these three buildings in one place is to train engineers, enhance their skills, acquaint them with new technologies and strengthen industry-academia linkages, as well as provide recreational opportunities to engineers through the Engineers Club.