Sindh Shuts Down CNG Stations for Three Days

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has shut down all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for three days. The company cited the acute shortage of gas reserves as a reason for the closure.

A spokesperson told the media that all CNG stations across Sindh have been told to keep their operations suspended for 72 hours between 8 am on April 8, Friday, and 8 am on April 11, Monday.

He added that the closure is a part of the gas load management system which the SSGCL has enforced to cope with the ongoing shortfall. An official notification from the company read:

Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack/low pressure in the system. In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed.

SSGCL continues to struggle with the natural gas shortfall despite the conclusion of the winter season. The repeated closures have placed the existence of CNG stations in jeopardy.