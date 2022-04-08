PSX Stocks Rally After Supreme Court’s Decision on No-Confidence Motion

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied in the week’s last trading session as the Indices gained all da

After opening trade at 43,786.83 points, the market showcased bullish sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 657.75 points after rising to a high of 44,501.55 points during

At the end of the day, the KSE 100 index was closed at the 44,444.58 level, up by 657 points or 1.50 percent.

Analysts believe that the Supreme Court’s ruling, as well as the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) increase in interest rates, worked as positive precursors for investors.

Around 227.69 million shares were traded at the exchange, with 238 of the 333 active scrips advancing in value, only 76 declining and 19 remaining unchanged.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, restoring the National Assembly to its position of April 3rd, and declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to the president to dissolve the Assembly to be unconstitutional and without legal effect. With effect, this immediately added more confidence among investors and compelled the market to report gains.

Likewise, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolved on Thursday to raise the Bank’s policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent in order to address menaces to inflation and external stability.

The MPC meeting was set for April 19, 2022. However, given the state of the economy, the committee decided to convene early and make a policy rate decision.

Aside from a policy rate rise, the SBP’s import restriction measures were also implemented at the appropriate moment. To relieve pressure on the currency rate, the SBP imposed a 100 percent cash margin on the import of 177 products with immediate effect on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE 100 index was driven up by the banking sector (+318.40 points), the oil and gas exploration industry (+83.74 points), and the cement sector (+47.77 pts). Banking players Meezan Bank Limited (+MEBL 81.25 pts), United Bank Limited (UBL +58.71 pts), and MCB Bank Limited (+MCB 46.01 pts) contributed the most points.

Top Volumes