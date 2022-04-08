Teachers of UET Taxila Demand Release of Payments and Allowances

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila’s Teaching Staff Association (TSA) has demanded the administration release the payments of approved benefits for teachers, including summer semester payments, along with medical and petrol allowances.

The representatives of the teachers’ body showed concern over the state of affairs during a meeting held on Thursday.

They expressed concerns over the non-payment of summer semester payments and demanded the restoration of medical allowance and provision of medicines to the employees.

The teachers’ association also condemned the changes in the service status of employees without taking the stakeholders into confidence.

They condemned the ‘misuse’ of official vehicles and demanded an inquiry into this matter.

“Hiring on a large number of vacant posts of supporting staff, which have not been filled for the last several years, should start immediately,” the TSA demanded, adding that the issue is seriously damaging the teaching and research standards of the university.

“Other issues like shortage of stationery in the departments, poor conditions of exam conduction, and problems related to residential colonies should be addressed at the earliest,” it added.