All You Need to Know About Realme’s Mid-range V23 [Images]

Realme V23 just appeared on China Telecom’s website, one of the biggest telecom operators in the country, complete with specifications and photos. The handset appears to be an affordable mid-ranger with a MediaTek chipset and impressive camera.

Design & Display

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with 1080p resolution and a waterdrop notch. The phone measures 163.8 x 75.1 x 8mm, weighs around 186 grams, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It will come in Glazed White and Gravel Black colors.

Internals & Storage

Realme V23 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 (MT6833P) SoC with 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

The device will boot Realme UI 3.0 flavored Android 12.

Camera

The rear has a 48MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary shooter, while the selfie camera packs an 8MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery. The 8GB variant will retail for $267, while other price and spec details will be unveiled in the upcoming days.