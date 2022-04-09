Top 10 Anime to Watch on Netflix

Netflix is no doubt one of the most popular streaming platforms at the moment. The American streaming service added 8.3 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and still makes billions of dollars in revenue to this day.

Ever since its official launch in Pakistan, Netflix has seen surging popularity in our country thanks to a huge variety of content available on the platform. Much like movies and TV shows, Netflix has also added a range of new anime series on the platform with several genres to choose from.

So for those looking to get into new anime series, here is a list of the most popular anime on Netflix.

Naruto

Naruto follows the story of a young orphan cursed with the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox. Born in the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto Uzumaki seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

Naruto is a two-part series that is followed up by Naruto Shippuden, but that is not available on Netflix Pakistan. The original series has 220 episodes and Naruto Shippuden has 500, making a total of 720.

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Demon Slayer, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, is a relatively new anime series but is highly popular nonetheless. It tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado who strives to become a Demon Slayer and cure his demon sister after his family is brutally murdered by a high-ranking demon.

Thankfully, the entire series is available to watch on Netflix. It is an ongoing series with a total of 44 episodes aired so far.

Hunter x Hunter

Just like Naruto, Hunter x Hunter is another classic name on the list. It still remains one of the most popular anime on Netflix and other platforms. The story revolves around Gon Freecss, who dreams to follow in his father’s footsteps of becoming a legendary hunter. He must pass a rigorous examination and find his missing father.

The series currently has 6 seasons and 148 episodes in total. It is set to return next year.

Death Note

Death Note is also one of the oldest names on the list. It is about a high schooler Light Yagami who discovers a mystical notebook called the Death Note. He finds that the notebook grants him the ability to kill anybody whose name is written on it.

Compared to other anime, Death Note is a quick watch since it consists of only 37 episodes.

One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is a superhero anime that tells the story of Saitama, who is so powerful that he is able to beat any opponent with a single punch. He seeks to fight a worthy opponent to cure his boredom that roots from his lack of challengers due to his overwhelming strength.

One-Punch Man is an ongoing anime with only 24 episodes so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen was originally aired on Netflix in 2020. Its main character is Yuji Itadori, a kind-hearted teenager who becomes cursed after swallowing the finger of a demon. He joins a shaman’s school in order to locate the other body parts of the demon so he can exorcise himself and lift the curse.

The series only has one season so far with 24 episodes only. Season 2 is expected to air sometime in 2023.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is another superhero anime like One Punch Man. The main character Izuku Midoriya is born without superpowers (known as Quirks in the anime) in a world where superpowers are commonplace. He still dreams of becoming a superhero himself through hard work and training.

My Hero Academia has 5 seasons and a total of 113 episodes so far.

Baki the Grappler

Baki the Grappler is all about fighting and martial arts. The classic anime narrates the story of a martial arts champion Baki Hanma who trains hard to surpass his legendary father. He is challenged by five deadly Death Row inmates who arrive in Tokyo to take him on.

The show only has two seasons and 48 episodes.

Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is based in a fantasy world of magic and young wizards who are divided into different guilds. Natsu Dragneel takes up paid job requests and explores the Kingdom of Fiore in search of his missing adoptive father, the dragon Igneel.

Fairy Tail is comprised of 9 seasons and a total of 328 episodes.

Hellsing

Hellsing tells the story of the Hellsing Organization based in England that is sworn to protect the country from supernatural threats. The organization is run by Sir Integra who fights alongside her protector, the immortal vampire Alucard.

Hellsing anime is divided into Hellsing and Hellsing Ultimate which have a total of 23 episodes.