All You Need to Know About HEC’s Law Admission Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Law Admission Test (LAT) schedule for candidates seeking admission in five-year undergraduate LLB degree programs.

According to details, HEC will conduct LAT at designated test centers all over the country on 15 May, Sunday. Whereas, the last date to apply for LAT is 25 April, Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the HEC’s Law Admission Test.

As the name suggests, LAT is a mandatory test for admissions in public and private sector universities and their affiliated institutions and colleges that are recognized by the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have cleared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent 12 years of education can apply for LAT. Result-awaiting students can also apply for it.

How to Apply?

Aspiring law students are required to apply for LAT online at the HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC). Incomplete online applications as well as applications sent through any other modes will not be entertained and will be rejected.

Applicants will be able to download their roll number slip from their ETC profile and email address a week before the test. They will also be informed about the time and venue of the LAT through email and SMS.

Test Fee

Applicants are required to submit non-refundable and non-transferrable Rs. 1,000 test fee. They can deposit the fee in account no: 17427900133401, account title: Higher Education Commission, Bank: Habib Bank Limited, branch code: 1742.

They will also have to send a copy of the deposit slip through a courier at the following address: Member’s House, HEC Sector H-8, Islamabad. They must make sure that they send the deposit slip with their CNIC number written on the back before the deadline.

Test Pattern and Syllabus

Division of Questions Marks Nature of Questions Essay (either in English or Urdu 15 200 words maximum Personal statement (either in English or Urdu) 10 200 words maximum MCQs: English 20 Synonyms, antonym, prepositions MCQs: General Knowledge 20 – MCQs: Islamic Studies 10 – MCQs: Pakistan Studies 10 – MCQs: Urdu 10 Vocabulary MCQs: Math 5 Basic math Total marks 100 Passing marks 50

