ICC Rejects Ramiz Raja’s Super Series Involving India

International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja’s idea of an annual quadrangular series between Pakistan, India, Australia, and England.

According to details, Ramiz’s idea was rejected because of scheduling issues as ICC has already released the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the next cycle, and holding a major four-nation tournament during the time period is virtually impossible. ICC is also in the process of of selling media rights for the next cycle of FTP and adding another multi-nation tournament will only add to the already jam-packed schedule.

Reportedly, Ramiz’s idea was not well received by other top 8 ODI playing nations as they were not happy with being left out of the four-nation tournament. Earlier, it was believed that a proposal will be made to decide the fourth nation on a rotational basis but that idea was scrapped in the final proposal too.

Despite being rejected, Ramiz was upbeat as the idea sparked a debate in the ICC board meeting. Ramiz stated that as an idea the four-nation tournament was well received and the concept was welcomed by the board members.

The PCB chairman took to Twitter to notify the Pakistan cricket fans of the latest updates.

Great discussion regarding 4 Nations series today at the ICC meet. As a concept it was welcomed and debated upon and seen as promoting the interest of the game. Fingers crossed 🤞 More when I am back at the office tomorrow. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 10, 2022

The 59-year old’s own future as the PCB chairman hangs in the balance as a recent change in government is expected to bring a host of changes to the public departments. According to the rumor mill, former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi is in line to become the next PCB chairman.