Cheezious Shines Bright with its Extraordinary Offer for the Month of Ramadan 

In a bid to improve the lives of those in need during this blessed month of Ramadan, Cheezious, Pakistan’s scrumptious food brand, recently collaborated with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

The collaboration revolves around making a positive impact on the lives of those who need donations to light up their world.

In this regard, Cheezious has vowed to donate Rs 50 to Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital on every order placed during the holy month of Ramadan. The donations will be used to improve the quality of service at the Trust for patients who need them the most.

The MoU was signed by the Trust’s Executive Director, Brig. (R) Rizwan Ullah Asghar, and Manager Resource Generation & Communication, Suman Hammad, while Cheezious was represented by its Executive Director, Umer Farooq, and Brand Marketing Manager, Muhammad Shameel Ushaq.

Taking an extraordinary and effective initiative, Cheezious has also dedicated itself to spreading awareness about vision impairment in a way that encourages people to help Al Shifa Trust in its mission.

The brand plans on informing its customers about the importance of regular eye screening while encouraging donations so that patients can get access to top-notch eye care treatments by renowned specialists that they are otherwise unable to afford.

Al-Shifa Trust needs no introduction when it comes to efforts being made to provide quality eye care treatments for remote and vulnerable populations. It recently opened the doors to Asia’s biggest children’s eye hospital in Rawalpindi, with the capacity of treating one hundred and fifty thousand children annually.

While many brands take the ground to conduct various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities around this time, Cheezious has paved the way for other brands to work towards making a change that truly matters.

The extraordinary initiative promises to serve humanity by providing one of the most vital blessings of life to those who need it the most.

This Ramadan, share the light by helping Cheezious and Al-Shifa Trust in their mission to serve humanity by helping those who are not fortunate enough to restore or save the vision of their loved ones.