KP Announces Thousands of Jobs in Police Department

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department has announced thousands of vacancies for the domicile holders of KP including those belonging to the merged districts.

The KP Police Department has announced 6,948 vacancies in District Police, Capital City Police, Special Services Unit (SSU), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Abbottabad Traffic Police, and Swat Traffic and Women Police.

Here is all you need to know about these vacancies.

Education and Age

Except for the women and minority groups from the merged districts, the minimum education required to apply to KP Police Department is matriculation. For the women and minority groups from merged districts, the minimum education level is middle.

The age limit is 18 to 25 years for all the applicants except for the women and minority groups from the merged districts. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for them.

Physical Requirements and Test

The minimum height and chest for male applicants are 5 feet 7 inches and 33 to 34.5 inches respectively. The minimum height for female applicants is 5 feet 1 inch.

Except for the women and minority groups from the merged districts, all male and female applicants will be required to run 1 km in seven minutes. The women and minority groups from the merged districts will be required to run the same distance in nine minutes.

How to Apply and Deadline

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency’s (ETEA) online portal.

The ETEA will start the application process on 12 April, Tuesday. The deadline for applying to KP Police Department is 30 April, Saturday.