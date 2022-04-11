Samsung May Be Working on a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Report

Generally, South Korean tech giant Samsung reveals two different versions of its Galaxy Watch every year. This year too, the brand is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Classic, but recent reports have emerged online claiming that there may also be a Watch 5 Pro model in the works.

The report comes from SamMobile which suggests the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with model number SM-R925 will come with a large 572mAh battery, almost a 60% increase over its predecessors.

The large battery size also implies that it may be larger than the other Watch 5 models. Previous reports, however, revealed 40mm and 44mm sizes for the watches, which isn’t too big.

The watch is expected to boot Google’s Wear OS, however, other details of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are not currently available.

Samsung also has yet to confirm the existence of a Watch 5 Pro model, so take this info with a grain of salt. We’ll update this space with more info as it’s leaked/revealed in the future.