Xiaomi Unveils Pilota Sunglasses with Better UV Protection

Xiaomi has revealed a pair of “Pilota” sunglasses in its home country, inspired by aviators. The sunglasses look eerily similar to classic aviators but are somewhat slimmer.

Xiaomi Pilota sunglasses are made up of a lightweight and high-quality stainless steel aluminum frame. The company states that the sunglasses have been specially designed to prioritize the comfort of the user first.

The sunglasses come with industry-standard Nylon-polarised lenses imported from Germany. The lenses have special light refraction properties including UV400 Protection, which does a better job at protecting the wearer’s eyes from the ultraviolet rays.

The lenses also come coated with a thin film of protective transparent paint that makes them resistant to fingerprints, oil, sweat, and other viscous liquids.

Xiaomi Pilota sunglasses are available in Black and Blue colors for $132.