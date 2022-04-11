SBP Refutes Reports of Unusual Outflows From RDAs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has categorically denied fake news on social media regarding withdrawals from Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) by overseas Pakistanis.

“SBP rebuts fake news on social media about large withdrawals from Roshan Digital Account and slowdown in inflows. So far in April, inflows are very strong at around $86 million and there are no abnormal outflows. Total inflows have now surpassed $4 billion,” the Bank said in a statement on Twitter.

#SBP rebuts fake news on social media about large withdrawals from #RoshanDigitalAccount and slowdown in inflows. So far in April, inflows are very strong at around $86 mn & there are no abnormal outflows. Total inflows have now surpassed $4bn. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 11, 2022

ALSO READ PSX Posts Highest Ever Single-Day Gain In History

The foreign exchange inflow through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) was recorded at a total of $3.922 billion alongside the opening of as many as 23,312 new accounts by the end of March 2022.

Pakistan registered inflows of $290 million in March 2022 compared to $250 million in February – which is more than the average inflows of $253 million during the last six months and depicts a month-on-month increase of $40 million or 16 percent.

ALSO READ Rupee Makes Surprise Gains Against US Dollar After SBP Announcement Last Week

Since the launch of the program, 388,494 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened witnessed an increase of 6.4 percent.