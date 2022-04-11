Vivo Launches its Most Powerful Phone to Date

Vivo hosted its Spring Launch Event virtually today. After months of rumors and speculations, the company has finally unveiled its highly anticipated foldable – Vivo X Fold, the premium grade flagship, as well as the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad.

The X Note is Vivo’s ultra-premium smartphone, designed to compete with the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra. We’ll be discussing the detailed spec sheet of the Vivo X Note down below.

ALSO READ vivo Presents Brand New Color Variant of V23e: Sunshine Gold

Design & Display

The smartphone comes with a glass body with a circular camera island on the rear panel that houses a quad-camera unit, a horizontal LED flash unit, and ZEISS branding. A Vivo logo is also engraved towards the bottom of the device.

In terms of the display, X Note flaunts a massive 7-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features a curved panel with a centrally positioned punch hole cut-out for the selfie shooter. Being a flagship device, it sports super-slim bezels.

For authentication, it also makes use of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. While the right side of the phone has a volume rocker and a power button.

The X Note is available in three color options: Blue, Black, and Grey.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage, but there will also be a cheaper 256GB version. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

On the software front, Vivo’s new Android flagship runs Origin OS Ocean on top of Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

As previously mentioned, the phone comes with a quad-camera unit headlined by a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor, which is also seen on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. It is known for its impressive image quality. It also includes a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait lens with 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5X zoom support.

This camera is capable of recording 4K and 8K clips. Also, the X Note comes with the Vivo V1 ISP chip for image optimization.

On the front, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery & Availability

Powering the X Note is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone can last you through the entire day with only half an hour’s charge.

It is unclear whether the Vivo X Note will launch outside of China.

ALSO READ Vivo Y21G Announced With an Improved Chipset and Big Battery

Vivo X Note Specifications