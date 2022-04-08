Vivo Y21G Announced With an Improved Chipset and Big Battery

Vivo had introduced the Vivo Y21 smartphone to the Indian market back in August. Now, after almost eight months, it seems that the company decided to revamp the device with a slightly more powerful chipset and an attractive price tag.

The company has just revealed the Vivo Y21G smartphone, which is a refreshed version of the Y21.

Design & Display

Following the same 8mm profile of its predecessor, the Y21G features a matte finish and a slightly protruded rectangular camera island on its rear panel.

It sports a 6.5″ LCD panel with a 1600 x 720 HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a water-drop notch housing the 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well as a face unlock feature for extra security.

The color options available are Midnight blue and Diamond glow.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, Vivo Y21G houses Mediatek’s Helio G70 chipset, coupled with an octa-core processor having two Cortex-A75 units, running at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. In terms of storage, it packs 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD slot.

On the software front, the device runs FuntouchOS12 on top of the Android 12 interface. However, the company’s Indian website has the phone listed with FuntouchOS 11.1, which has the previous-gen Android 11 underneath.

Additional connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, GPS, OTG, and dual SIM slots. There’s also an ultra game mode to provide an optimized gaming experience to the user.

Cameras

For photography, the Y21G comes with a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 13MP primary sensor, which is supported by a 2MP macro camera.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo Y21G ships with a charging adapter in the box.

The phone is priced at INR13,990 ($185) and is available for purchase from the mainland and online channels starting today.

Vivo Y21G Specifications