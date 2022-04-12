Banking Mohtasib Provides Relief of Rs. 224 million to Customers

The Banking Mohtasib has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs. 224.83 million to the banking customers by disposing of 6,563 complaints against commercial banks during the first quarter of the current calendar year.

The Banking Mohtasib received 8,845 new complaints, including 4,614 from the Prime Minister’s Portal from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

With the aim of protecting the people from fraudulent activities, which are rampant nowadays, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has emphasized upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person. On receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.