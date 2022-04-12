SECP Registers 2,354 New Companies in March 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,354 new companies in March 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 165,688.

According to details, the accumulated capitalization (paid-up-capital) of newly incorporated companies now stands at Rs. 3.5 billion.

For March, foreign investment was reported in 53 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea South, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, the UK, and the US.

In March, nearly 63 percent of companies were registered as private limited companies, while 34 percent were single-member companies. The remaining 3 percent of companies were registered as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP). About 99.6 percent of companies were registered online, and 215 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with the incorporation of 458, information technology with 365, trading with 258, services with 232, education with 110, food and beverages with 75, tourism with 72, textile with 68, corporate agricultural farming with 60, engineering with 57, commerce, and marketing and advertisement with 55 each, a chemical with 47, pharmaceutical with 46, healthcare with 45, mining and quarrying with 37, transport with 36 and 333 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of the integration of SECP with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and various provincial departments, 2,033 companies were simultaneously registered with FBR for the generation of National Taxation Number (NTN), 47 companies with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), and 16 companies with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI).