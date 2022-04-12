FBR Removes Shaukat Tarin’s Profile from its Website

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed the picture and profile of the former Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin, from its official website following the ouster of the PTI government.

His picture and profile had been on the FBR’s website until Monday, 11 April.

The website’s main menu now displays an icon for the “Finance Minister.” Clicking this icon leads to an empty page with the words “Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue.”

Note that the FBR traditionally does not delete the picture and the profile of the Minister for Finance until a new appointment is made or the charge is assumed by the new minister.