iPhones Are Getting Even More Expensive This Year [Leak]

The next generation of iPhones is only a few months away. Rumor has it that we will get to see a brand new model in the iPhone series this year called the iPhone 14 Max, which will presumably have a bigger screen than the standard iPhone 14.

We have also seen the iPhone 14’s possible design through early renders. These renders show even smaller bezels than before and punch-hole cutouts for the sensors and selfie camera.

Now a new report from LeaksApplePro talks about possible price tags for the iPhone 14 series. Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost more than before, but the vanilla iPhone 14 will go for the same price.

iPhone 14: $799 (same as iPhone 13)

$799 (same as iPhone 13) iPhone 14 Max: $899 (new model)

$899 (new model) iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099 ($100 increase)

$1,099 ($100 increase) iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199 ($100 increase)

The large screen iPhone 14 Max is expected to replace the iPhone Mini. According to several reports, the replacement is happening due to slow sales of smaller phones.

The price difference between the vanilla and Pro models seems abusrd at first, but we could be seeing a lot of upgrades in the high-end variants. For one, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get the next generation Apple A series chip, while the base model will stick to last generations’s A15 Bionic.

We can also expect to see battery upgrades and camera improvements in the bigger phones, but there are no detailed reports on that just yet. It is also possible that ProMotion (12oHz refresh rate) will stay exclusive to the Pro phones.