Motorola Announces New G-Series Phone With 50MP Camera

Motorola recently announced a new mid-range smartphone in its G-series – the Moto G52, in Europe. The phone is expected to go on sale later this month.
Design & Display
Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is available in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colors and resembles its high-end Moto Edge 30 sibling.
The phone features an IP52 water-resistant design and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Internals & Storage
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.
The device boots Android-12 with Motorola’s MyUX interface running on top.
Camera
The triple camera unit features a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens.
While the selfie camera sports a 16MP snapper.
Battery & Pricing
Moto G52 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone retails for €250/$271.
Moto G52 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 12
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.6 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
- Colors: Charcoal Gray, Porcelain White
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-Mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 30W
- Price: €250 / $271