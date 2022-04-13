Motorola Announces New G-Series Phone With 50MP Camera

By Alyshai | Published Apr 13, 2022 | 11:27 am

Motorola recently announced a new mid-range smartphone in its G-series – the Moto G52, in Europe. The phone is expected to go on sale later this month.

Design & Display

Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is available in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colors and resembles its high-end Moto Edge 30 sibling.

 

The phone features an IP52 water-resistant design and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

The device boots Android-12 with Motorola’s MyUX interface running on top.

Camera

The triple camera unit features a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens.

While the selfie camera sports a 16MP snapper.

Battery & Pricing

Moto G52 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone retails for €250/$271.

Moto G52 Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • OS: Android 12
  • Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
  • Display: 6.6 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz
  • Memory
    • RAM: 4GB
    • Internal: 128GB
    • Card Slot: microSDXC
  • Camera
    • Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
  • Colors: Charcoal Gray, Porcelain White
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-Mounted
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 30W
  • Price: €250 / $271

