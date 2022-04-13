Motorola Announces New G-Series Phone With 50MP Camera

Motorola recently announced a new mid-range smartphone in its G-series – the Moto G52, in Europe. The phone is expected to go on sale later this month.

Design & Display

Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is available in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colors and resembles its high-end Moto Edge 30 sibling.

The phone features an IP52 water-resistant design and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

The device boots Android-12 with Motorola’s MyUX interface running on top.

Camera

The triple camera unit features a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens.

While the selfie camera sports a 16MP snapper.

Battery & Pricing

Moto G52 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone retails for €250/$271.

Moto G52 Specifications