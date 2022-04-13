Zong Introduces Amazing New International Roaming Bundle for UAE

Zong 4G has now released a new UAE International Roaming (IR) package for its prepaid customers in order to meet their changing connectivity needs.

The UAE IR Bundle costs Rs 1,999+Tax and includes 120 minutes, 120 SMSs, and 2GB of data with a seven-day validity period. The offer can be enabled by dialing *4255# or visiting the IR bundles page on Zong website.

Customers will also be able to have seamless and unrestricted access to Whatsapp and its services in UAE as well. The UAE IR Bundle can also be subscribed to through the My Zong App.

Pakistanis travel to the United Arab Emirates frequently for both business and recreational purposes. With Zong’s UAE package, Pakistanis will be able to stay in touch with their family and friends back home without having to change SIM cards.

“The UAE Prepaid International Roaming Bundle is a continuation of our efforts to offer Zong a full communications solution that keeps consumers connected even while traveling internationally,” said Zong’s official spokesperson. “We stay committed to serving our customers with innovative and convenient services and solutions across Pakistan and even beyond its borders through hundreds of International telecom partners.”

“With many Pakistanis traveling frequently to UAE, this bundle will make communication during travel more convenient. We will continue enhancing our roaming portfolio through more innovative products and services for our customers,” the spokesperson added.

Zong is one of Pakistan’s top mobile connectivity providers and it is spearheading the country’s digital transformation with several first-of-their-kind initiatives.

Zong is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country, in addition to its ongoing network transformation initiatives to provide users with best-in-class services.

Prior to the UAE prepaid package, Zong introduced dozens of prepaid and postpaid roaming plans in Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and many other countries.