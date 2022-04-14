Labuschagne Terms Pakistan-Australia Series an Eye-Opening Experience

Australia’s star Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne, has called the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia historic series an eye-opening experience for the visitors. Pakistan won the ODI series by 2-1 while Australia claimed the Test and T20I series 1-0.

While sharing his experience in a podcast released by PCB, the middle order batter revealed, “There was a lot of talk about the security and I alongside the whole team felt extremely safe here.”

While terming the month-long series as an eye-opening experience, Labuschagne said that there was a different image of Pakistan in his mind before visiting but the tour came out beyond his expectations.

“It has been a really eye-opening experience to what Pakistan is like. You have a lot of speculations when you haven’t been to a country and paint a picture in mind but the country itself exceeded my expectations in terms of the picture and the people,” he added.

The right-handed batter, who scored 170 runs in the three-Test series, further said that the visitors had really enjoyed the conditions as the crowd supported them and it felt like a home series.

“Pakistani people have really accepted the Australian team and it almost felt like a home game with the number of crowd cheers in our support was simply amazing. They are amazing and lovely people and I myself have exceeded to accepting to the Australians, that they are so welcoming,” he added.

While answering a question regarding Babar Azam’s heroic knock in the fourth innings of the Karachi Test, Labuschagne commented “If it wasn’t for him, we would have won that game.”

The top-ranked Test batter heaped praises on the Pakistani pacers and said he was really impressed with them because they kept coming back.

While appreciating Pakistan’s bowling unit, the Aussie star said that they showcased brilliance throughout the series. They were quick and got wickets at all stages of the matches on batting-friendly surfaces.

“I have been really impressed with the Pakistani quicks, just the way they kept coming back on a pitch that doesn’t offer you much. I looked at their paces and they just kept banging the wickets and hanging around 140 kph mark regardless of what time of the day it is,” he added.