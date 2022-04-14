Shahid Afridi Hosts Future Son-in-Law Shaheen for Iftar

Star pacer, Shaheen Shah shared a picture with the former all-rounder and his future father-in-law, Shahid Afridi, on social media while having Iftar.

“Iftari with Lala,” Shaheen captioned a photo of him and Afridi praying before the Iftar.

Meanwhile, the former captain posted the same picture with a message on Instagram about the importance of Ramadan and said that Iftar is the time of acceptance and everyone should pray sincerely at that time.

“As iftar approaches, we should utilize this time to make sincere dua, since it’s a time of acceptance.” “With a clean heart and the sincerest of duas I pray for peace and prosperity of my beloved Pakistan and all of its people, Ameen,” Afridi said,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Shahid Afridi and his wife Nadia Shahid had also wished a happy birthday to Shaheen, praying that he continues to shine.