Vivo Announces its Latest Affordable Flagship

iQOO has announced the latest Neo-series smartphone, under the moniker iQOO Neo 6. iQOO Neo 6 is a high-end gaming smartphone, initially introduced in the Chinese market. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, various gaming-centric features, and an impressive overall look. We’ll be discussing its detailed spec sheet below.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, the iQOO Neo 6 falls in line with the iQOO 9 Pro but with a comparatively smaller rectangular camera island. While the Orange and Blues options go for a “lychee leather” finish, the Black color variant uses an AG glass at the back.

The front sports a 6.62″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 1300 nits of peak brightness, a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a staggering 1,200 Hz touch sampling rate. This makes it the highest touch sampling rate among smartphones, meaning this is one of the quickest responding screens.

The display features an optical under-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Neo6 houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with three memory configurations, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, or 12/256GB.

The software side is covered by OriginOS on top of Android 12 out of the box. There’s also a 3D graphite cooling system, Multi-Turbo 6.0, Memory Fusion 2.0 (up to 4GB of extra RAM), a dual linear motor, and a dual-control pressure sensing design.

It also includes a dedicated chip for reduced GPU rendering load, frame rate boost mode, and high frame low power mode, as well as MEMC.

Cameras

Neo6 features a triple-lens unit headlined by a 64MP primary lens with OIS for photography. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens coupled with a 2MP portrait lens. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

There’s also support for features like AI Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Night Raw HDR Algorithm, AI Anti-Glare Algorithm, Portrait mode, Night mode, dual-view video, up to 10x digital zoom, 4K videos, and more.

Battery & Availability

Powering the iQOO Neo 6 is a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging that should juice up the device from 20 to 80% in just 19 minutes.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base-level 8/128GB trim goes for ($440). The 8/256 GB variant starts at $470, while the top-tier 12/256GB version is priced at $518. First sales in China start on April 20. However, there’s no official word, as of yet, regarding the international pricing and availability of the smartphone.

