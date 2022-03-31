Vivo iQOO Neo 6 Official Launch Date Revealed

Vivo iQOO Neo6 will finally be launching next month in its home country, while its global debut is yet to be confirmed.

The phone will be a next-generation gaming flagship smartphone whose specifications and other details will be revealed on April 13. Geekbench, however, revealed that it will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with the codename ‘taro’ paired with 12GB of RAM.

The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box running OriginOS Ocean in China but FuntouchOS globally.

Other leaks suggest that Neo6 has an internal model number of Vivo V2196A. It will include a 6.62” FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As for the battery, it will be powered by a 4,700mAh unit with 80W wired charging support with 20V/4A speeds at 3C.

Official details regarding the phone will be confirmed once it launches in a few weeks.