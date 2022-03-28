Vivo Unveils Official Launch Date of its First Ever Foldable Phone

For the past few months, Vivo has remained in the headlines due to the expected launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, the X Fold. Now, the company has finally revealed its official launch date in a teaser video shared via the Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo.

The teaser confirms that Vivo X Fold will debut on April 11th. Alongside the X Fold, the company is also expected to unveil Vivo X Note, Pad, and X80 series smartphones. Let’s take a look at what we know so far regarding each of these devices.

Vivo X Fold

From what we’ve seen in the leaks so far, Vivo X Fold is expected to arrive with a 6.53″ OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a single punch-hole cutout housing the selfie shooter. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 4,600mAh battery under the hood, with 80W fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

The phone is expected to come in two storage variants, 12/128GB variant and 12/512GB configuration. It might be available in three color options, blue, crimson, and orange.

Vivo X Note

Next up, is the company’s upcoming premium flagship smartphone, Vivo X Note. It is expected to come with flagship features like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at the helm and a battery that supports both 80W fast charging as well as 50W fast wireless charging.

For storage, X Note is speculated to arrive in three configurations, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12 GB/512 GB. It may arrive in black, gray, and blue colors. According to rumors, the orange variant of the device appears to have been postponed.

Vivo Pad Leaked

Now coming to the company’s upcoming tablet, named the Vivo Pad. As per the rumors, it will feature an 11″ display with 2.5k resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, as well as Dolby Vision support. The tablet might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and Adreno 650 GPU.

As per the leaks, the device will house an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For photography, Vivo Pad will offer a dual-rear camera setup, as confirmed in the official launch teaser. While for audio, it will come with a quad stereo speaker setup.

The tablet will provide two storage options, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. It may arrive in gray and blue colors.

While the Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Note smartphones will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the upcoming Vivo Pad is expected to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

There’s no official confirmation regarding any of the specs or the pricing details of these devices from the company itself. But given the approaching launch, we expect to learn more about each of these devices in the coming days. The official launch event will kick off at 04:30 PM (PKT) on April 11th.