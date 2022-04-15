NEPRA Approves Another Increase in Electricity Rates

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity by Rs. 4.85 per unit on account of the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for February.

It has also issued a notification for an increase in the price of electricity, and added that the electricity produced in February was expensive as compared to the already determined fuel price.

The notification sai dthat the power distribution companies (DISCOs) will collect the increase from power consumers in the bill for April. Additionally, the consumers will be burdened with Rs. 37.7 billion, excluding GST. The increase will not apply to K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

The NEPRA had held a hearing to ascertain the FCA on 31 March and withheld the decision. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the NEPRA to increase the cost per unit to Rs. 4.94.

The authority had previously raised the electricity price to Rs. 5.95 per unit for the month of January under the monthly FCA, which only applies for one month.