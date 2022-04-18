Here’s Why Kohsar University Campus is Being Shifted Out of Punjab House Murree

The administration of Kohsar University Murree has rejected the rumors regarding the closure of its Jhika Gali campus.

Commenting on social media reports, a spokesperson of the varsity said that “these rumors are baseless, misleading, and have nothing to do with reality.”

The spokesperson said that the university is imparting education to more than 700 bachelors and 1,000 intermediate students.

“Shifting is a routine practice in different campuses of different faculties and it is a strategy made on administrative grounds,” he said, adding that the current facility was falling short of a large number of BS students. Therefore, the Jhika Gali campus of Kohsar University was shifted to larger premises with spacious labs and classrooms.

He also made it clear that the shifting of the campus from Punjab House has been misrepresented by some elements as baseless propaganda.

The spokesperson noted that under the University Act, the entire Punjab House was given to the University, but in practice, only the building of S Block was handed over.

He said that the number of students will reach 1,500 next semester, for which buildings and space will be a big issue.

The university spokesperson urged the federal and provincial governments to hand over the Punjab House to the university in its entirety as per the University Act.

“Further, the 86 kanals land of Murree Brewery, given under the University Act, should also be handed over to the university to accommodate more than 700 present students and thousands of future students,” he added.