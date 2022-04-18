New Govt Mulling Over Bringing Departmental Sports System Back

The newly formed Government of Pakistan is mulling reinstating the departmental sports system across the country. The departmental system was abolished under the rule of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as he introduced a regional system in order to improve the standard of the various sports.

The move to abolish the departmental system was not a popular one as the livelihood of the players and other stakeholders was deeply impacted. There were numerous protests by the players from various sports as they requested the then PM to reconsider his decision and revert back to the departmental system.

According to sources, the newly elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is considering bringing back the departmental system. It is understood that the various departments have been requested to restart their sports projects by forming their teams in various sports. Sources further revealed that the departments have been requested to reinstate their former players.

It is still unclear whether the regional teams will co-exist with the departmental system or the old system will be implemented once again and the regional teams will be abolished. This will also have an impact on Pakistan cricket’s domestic system as the whole setup was changed just under three years ago.