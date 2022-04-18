PM Finally Inaugurates Peshawar Morr to Islamabad Airport Metro Project

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Peshawar Morr to Islamabad Airport Metro Bus service. The project was due to become operational in 2018 but faced a 4-year delay due to operational difficulties.

A report from the Associated Press of Pakistan claims that the new bus route will facilitate around 50,000 commuters on a daily basis.

ALSO READ Confirmed: MG to Begin Full Scale Local Assembly Soon

During the inauguration, Sharif stated that Metro Bus Authority will temporarily borrow 15 buses from Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Rawalpindi until the new fleet arrives for the new route.

He highlighted that 15 buses with orange skin will traverse the new route along with four dedicated airport shuttles. He further stated that the administration has installed ticketing systems that are awaiting his orders for activation.

Sharif added that a mobile application will be launched for tracking buses and shuttles. He also announced that the blue line bus project will begin in the near future that will connect Rawat and Islamabad Airport.

The report highlights that the travel time from NHA to N5 station is 6-8 minutes while that from N5 to the airport is around 25-30 minutes. The project also incorporates a shuttle service that will traverse an 11-kilometer route.