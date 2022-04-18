Jazz Tops PTA Complaint Charts for March

Data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that Jazz leads the chart with 7,948 complaints, followed by Telenor as the second-most complaint about telecommunications operators with 5,096 complaints.

Zong was third with 3,553 complaints. Ufone had 1,639 complaints against its various services. PTA also received 216 complaints against basic telephony, where 205 were addressed during March 2022. Furthermore, 582 complaints were received against ISPs, and 571 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by March stood at 18,247. Jazz is the largest cellular operator overall with respect to the ratio of subscribers, and hence the number of complaints was higher.

On the flip side, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 19,067 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of January 2022.

PTA said that it was able to get 18,948 complaints resolved, i.e., 99 percent.