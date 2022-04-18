Punjab Food Authority Discards 4,200 Liters of Unhygenic Edible Oil

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order on the edible oil production unit over adulteration during the raid in Muridke here on Monday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA took action against the unit for the production of so-called unhygienic oil with different chemicals which was sold in the market in the name of cooking oil. He said that PFA discarded 4,200 liters of unhygienic oil on the sport after imposing EPO.

He said that substandard oil was preserved in the non-food grade drums without taking any preventative measures. The team also witnessed the abundance of insects, flies, and lizards during the raid. Apart from that, the administration of the unit failed to present the medical certificates, lab reports, and other necessary records to the raiding team on the spot.

Jadoon said that the use of substandard oil in food dishes causes health problems for consumers. He further said that the use of prohibited and expired raw material or ingredients is strictly prohibited in the preparation of any food product.

He warned FBOs to strictly follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handedly. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its mobile application, social media accounts, and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.