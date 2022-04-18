Saudi Ambassador Calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday at the Prime Minister House Islamabad.

The Ambassador conveyed felicitations on his election as the Prime Minister and reaffirmed KSA’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent conversation with the Crown Prince and stated that they had agreed to work together to take Pakistan-Saudi relations to new heights.

The Prime Minister requested that his cordial greetings be conveyed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

The Prime Minister lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership in transforming the country in a remarkable way.

The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Ambassador and appreciated the important role of Ambasador Al Malkiy in fostering closer Pakistan-Saudi relations.

The Prime Minister also lauded the contribution of the Pakistani community working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries. He thanked the Saudi leadership and government for looking after their well-being and livelihoods.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations, characterized by mutual trust, close cooperation, and commonality of views on all issues of common interest. He underscored the commitment of his Government to further advance these historic and longstanding relations by exploring new avenues of cooperation.