SECP Organizes Awareness Sessions for Registered Intermediaries

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted an online session to educate intermediaries on the recent amendments made in the Associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018.

These regulations primarily regulate not-for-profit companies in Pakistan, and the latest amendments are likely to further simplify the licensing requirements for such companies, and also improve the ease of doing business.

The attendees were also informed of obligations applicable to promoters and intermediaries seeking a license under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017. The interactive session was followed by a question-and-answer session.

ALSO READ IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings to Start Today

The session was attended by a significant number of participants through online streaming via the Zoom platform. The participants appreciated SECP’s efforts for public engagement.