Changan Increases Prices of All Cars Except One

The ongoing turbulence in Pakistan’s economy and global supply chain crisis continue to wreak havoc on the local car industry. Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has become the latest casualty of these issues as it has announced a price hike for all cars except Oshan X7.

Effectively immediately, the new prices of Changan Alsvin, Karvaan, and M9 pickup are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alsvin 1.37 Comfort Manual 2,489,000 2,769,000 280,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 2,744,000 3,024,000 280,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 2,939,000 3,219,000 280,000 Karvaan MPV 1,794,000 2,069,000 275,000 Karvaan Plus MPV 1,944,000 2,219,000 275,000 M9 MPV 1,509,000 1,784,000 275,000

This is MCML’s second price hike in 2022. The first hike came in January, which was a result of additional duties and taxes imposed by the government in the mini-budget.

The new prices are likely to affect the sales of MCML. Its top-seller — the Alsvin — no longer has the appeal of a budget-friendly sedan with the Lumiere variant’s price now crossing Rs. 3 million. However, it is still the cheapest option among the subcompact sedans in Pakistan.