Is Changan’s New Mini Electric Car Coming to Pakistan?

Like the Wuling Honguang Mini EV, Changan Lumin Corn Electric Vehicle (EV) has also become an internet sensation. Its small stature and charming looks have caught the attention of many car lovers in Pakistan.

Changan plans to launch it in China as an economy car and a direct competitor to the Mini EV. Here’s what you need to know about the EV:

Details

Lumin Corn EV is a direct competitor to SAIC’s Wuling Honguang Mini EV, which is currently the best-selling car in China. Changan will market and sell the little EV under the marque Avatr Technology — a joint venture between Changan, Huawei, and CATL.

Lumin Corn has two powertrain options; one makes 41 horsepower (hp) while the other makes 48 hp. The 41 hp variant has a Lithium Ferrophosphate (LFP) battery from Gotion Hightech, while the 48 hp variant has an LFP battery from CATL.

The company is yet to reveal the rest of its details such as the launch date, price, and features.

Comparison with Wuling Mini EV

Lumin Corn’s reveal has prompted enthusiasts to draw comparisons with Wuling Honguang Mini EV.

It bears noting that the Mini EV is a category below Lumin Corn in terms of performance. It is a small, lightweight city car with weaker powertrain options. Here’s how they compare:

Performance Wuling Honguang Mini EV Changan Lumin Corn EV Power (horsepower) 17.4 hp Base Variant: 41 hp High-end Variant: 48 hp Range (Kilometers) 9.2 kWh variant: 120 km Base Variant: 150 km 13.8 kWh variant: 170 km High-end Variant: 210 km

Furthermore, as shown in the photos, Lumin Corn has features such as power windows, climate control, an infotainment system, and other amenities. The Mini EV also has basic features such as ABS brakes, tire pressure monitoring sensors, rear parking sensors, an A.C., power windows, a stereo system, and 12 storage compartments.

Is it Coming to Pakistan?

Some web-based platforms are claiming that the company will be launching the little EV in Pakistan soon, which is false. The company is yet to launch the Lumin Corn in China, where it will compete with the country’s best-selling car, i.e. Mini EV.

That would require Changan to build and sell it in China — a left-hand-drive car market — in large volumes to meet the rising demand for EVs. This implies that Changan’s focus for this EV will be the Chinese car market only.

Furthermore, ProPakistani also reached out to Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) which confirmed that it has no plans to launch the Lumin Corn in Pakistan in the foreseeable future. It affirmed that a future launch is not off the table, but it will be a while before the little EV comes to Pakistan.