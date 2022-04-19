Watch Shahveer Jafry and Zaid Ali T Turn their ‘Food Jugaar’ Game On in Kurkure Jhatpat Jugaar Season 2

Adding more flavor to your Ramzan, Kurkure Jhatpat Jugaar 2 is back again with a season jam-packed with excitement and entertainment.

Turn your ‘food jugaar’ game on with gupshup and comedy like never before as you watch your favorite celebrities get ready for the ultimate faceoff in a dhamakaydaar cooking challenge!

Hosted by everybody’s favorite Tabish Hashmi, the show features 8 celebrities stepping onto the main stage to create jhatpat dishes with fun recipes made possible only with Kurkure’s flavorful punch and Karakaydaar crunch.

The celebrities starring in this season include the very popular Shahveer Jafry, Zaid Ali T, Momin Saqib, Saheefa Jabbar, Danyal Zafar, Ushna Shah, Yashma Gill, and Arslan Naseer.

Episode two, showcasing the comedy stylings and Jhatpat cooking of Shahveer Jafry and Zaid Ali T is already out.

Don’t miss out on the fun, watch the complete episode now on Kurkure’s Facebook, Insta or Youtube.

When thinking about adding crunch and flavor to our conventional recipes, Kurkure is the go-to snack that pairs the best with almost every food, and why shouldn’t it?

It has that unbeatable tangy, spicy, and intense flavor every recipe needs. If you want to recreate one of Kurkure’s SooperChef recipes, click here.