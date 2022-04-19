WhatsApp Will Now Let You Hide “Last Seen” From Specific Contacts

WhatsApp may soon allow users to modify when specific users can view their Last Seen status. The latest development was spotted on the developer version of the social platform’s iOS application.

The popular messaging app will soon now allow users to limit specific contacts from viewing their Last Seen status. The Last Seen status indicates when a user was last online on the application. The feature also lets others view when a message has been viewed by a recipient.

WhatsApp stated:

To improve the privacy and security of our users, we’re making it harder for people you don’t know and haven’t chatted with from seeing your last seen and online presence on WhatsApp. This will not change anything between you and your friends, family, and businesses who you know or have previously messaged.

Currently, it is only possible to disable the feature completely for every contact. The latest update will allow users to pick out specific contacts and prevent them from seeing a user’s Last Seen status.

The WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.9.0.70 features a ‘My Contacts Except…’ option under Last Seen in Privacy settings. However, if a user decides to hide their last seen from someone, they will also not be able to view their last seen.

WhatsApp is also working on implementing other privacy and general modifications for both Android and iOS, which may be publically rolled out soon. However, WhatsApp has yet to comment on when these features will be made available across the globe.