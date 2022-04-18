Here’s Your First Live Look at OnePlus Ace [Video]

The OnePlus Ace is all set to make a debut in China. Previously, the company had shared a few official renders of the device. Now, an official live stream has given us a compelling first look at the OnePlus Ace, which is all set to make its debut on April 24th.

This time around OnePlus seems to be running a pre-order campaign of some sorts, which offers a Bluetooth speaker and a free video platform membership. While we can’t make out all of the details, it seems that there might be an early-bird price for pre-orders on the Ace.

From the video, it looks like the OnePlus Ace follows a similar design as the previously launched OnePlus 10R, but with its fair share of dissimilarities. Its flat sides combined with rounded edges provide a unique look of its own.

The device comes in two color options, while some additional features include, a USB C port, a bottom-firing speaker as well as an IR blaster on the top. Notably missing, however, is the signature OnePlus alert slider.

An earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Ace will borrow some of its specifications from the Realme GT Neo3. Meaning that the smartphone will arrive with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen, 50MP primary camera with OIS, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging.