14-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Father Fails to Recharge Internet Package

A 14-year-old boy from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after his father failed to recharge his mobile data bundle.

The police said that the incident occurred on Monday in the Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased hung himself from a ceiling fan.

According to City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Alok Sharma, the boy was addicted to playing games on his mobile phone, and without the internet, he went into depression.

In the preliminary investigation, it emerged that the deceased’s father is a laborer and his financial condition was not good. His wife recently passed away due to illness, and the 14-year-old was his only son.

When the father used to go to work, the child was busy with the mobile. This is the reason why when the internet package could not be recharged for a couple of days, leading to the boy taking the extreme step.