FIA Arrests 21 Suspects for Running Anti-Army Campaigns on Social Media

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 21 suspects across Pakistan for social media campaigns against the judiciary and the army.

The arrests were made after a thorough investigation, and the FIA ​​has identified 15 more people who are also involved in such campaigns.

The identified and arrested suspects belong to various religious and political parties.

The FIA made arrests from all over the country, including Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but relevant authorities in Islamabad could not take any action within their jurisdiction.

Raids are also being conducted to apprehend the remaining 15 suspects who were identified by the FIA.