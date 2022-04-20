FBR Forms Committee to Resolve Pharmaceutical Tax Issues

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a high-level committee for the resolution of issues of pharmaceutical companies in the country.

According to the FBR, the “Issues Resolution Committee” has been formed, headed by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi. Sixteen other officers of the FBR are also members of the committee.

The committee comprises additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and senior auditors belonging to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad offices.

The committee will review the nature of the grievances and issue possible solutions and take immediate action. It will also be responsible to follow up with concerned field formations till the issue is resolved.

ALSO READ Pharma Manufacturers Demand Withdrawal of Sales Tax

The committee will also maintain a complete record of complaints and issues, a mechanism adopted for resolution, and post-resolution action; if required. The committee will share data with the FBR on a monthly basis, indicating issues received, issues resolved and issues pending for resolution, and reasons for pendency.