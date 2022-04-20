FBR to ‘Help’ Election Commission Examine Accounts of Political Parties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will depute an officer of BS-19 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to scrutinize the annual accounts of registered political parties, statement of assets and liabilities of Members of the Assemblies and Senate on the request of the Commission.

The FBR has sought consent up to 26 April 2022 from the interested BS-19 officers for the post in this regard on Tuesday.

The FBR issued a circular on Tuesday and said that the Election Commission has requested the Board to place services of an experienced and skilled BS-19 officer at their disposal for appointment against the post of Director (Political Financial)/Financial Analyst (BS-19), Political Finance Wing on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions.

On 8 April 2022, the ECP had written a letter to FBR and requested to depute an officer of grade 19 against the post of Director Political Finance Wing in ECP. “The Political Finance Wing of ECP is responsible to scrutinize the annual accounts of registered political parties, statement of assets and liabilities of Members of the Assemblies and Senate, and also the returns of election expenses of contesting candidates which have become a regular feature. The work of the wing is sensitive in nature and has increased by manifolds”.

In order to enhance and strengthen the capacity of the Political Finance Wing, the services of an experienced officer from the Federal Board of Revenues, Islamabad is required on a priority basis, the ECP said further in the letter.

According to the method of appointment, the post of Director (Political Finance-ID/Financial Analyst (BS-19) is required to be filled in on deputation from the Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad with expertise in the evaluation of financial statements and big data analytics, mentioned in the letter.

Foregoing in view and in order to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Political Finance Wing, it is requested that the services of a BS-19 officer of your organization who is well versed & skilled may be placed at the disposal of the Election Commission of Pakistan on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions as specified in rules, the ECP further said.