Habib Oil’s Special Ramadan Message

The holy month of Ramadan is believed to be full of blessings for Muslims around the world. Habib Oil Mills (HOM) has once again touched the hearts of millions with their powerful message for this month.

We recently came across HOM’s Ramadan message and we believe it needs to be shared. Fasting from dawn to dusk and consistent acts of worship such as charity, giving away food, and money are encouraged practices of worship that Muslims follow during this period to uplift the spirit and wellbeing of their communities.

Super Habib Oil is made with double refined technology for maximum taste and health benefits. The cooking oil also has an additional nutritional capacity with essential vitamins and natural antioxidants that help in the growth of healthier cells and rejuvenate the skin.

This Ramadan, with Super Habib Oil, add an abundance of flavor to your dishes. At the same time, by sharing what you have with others, enrich your life with spiritual blessings too.

Visit HOM’s online store today to choose from a variety of products with distinct flavors and health benefits.