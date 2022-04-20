Surf Excel gives #KhushiyonKaSadqa this Ramzan

Ramzan is one month of the Islamic year which every Muslim looks forward to with excitement and enthusiasm. It is a chance to repent for your mistakes and do good deeds so that we can be rewarded by our Creator for being good, observing fasts and doing the maximum amount of worship during the holy month.

They welcome the holy month by celebrating with their loved ones because they are happy and healthy. However, not everyone can say that about themselves when it comes to their health. There are those who are gravely ill and passing their days without any source of happiness.

This year, Surf Excel has come up with the idea of #KhushiyonKaSadqa. The concept behind it is to educate adults but especially the kids about how sadqa is not just about financial assistance and charity.

Smiling at a stranger, sharing your meal with another person, and helping someone in need without expecting anything in return are ways of giving sadqa as well. You are imparting a sadqa of happiness, which is something that we desperately need in the world right now more than ever.

Surf Excel began the initiative with a heartwarming DVC that is sure to bring a smile on your face and shed a tear of joy. We see a brother and sister learn about how zakat is about giving a share of something valuable to those in need.

They realise how they don’t have money but they have happiness and smiles which are just as valuable, especially for those who don’t have it in their lives. They end up distributing these with the kids at a hospital and give their #KhushiyonKaSadqa.

To further spread this message, team Surf Excel has been visiting Indus Hospital to spend time with the kids battling cancer.

The brand communicated that they want to add happiness and smiles to those innocent, adorable faces who probably aren’t even fully aware of the disease they are living with. Through fun activities, Surf Excel wants them to forget all about their worries and strife and have a great time.

Team Surf Excel is keeping those little ones entertained with activities such as arts and crafts, magic shows, storytelling sessions, drum circle rounds, and t-shirt painting among others.

KOLs (key opinion leaders) and celebrities have also come on board with Surf Excel and are happily spending time with the kids while engaging them with the above mentioned activities.

Some of these include Sania Saeed, Dino Ali, Anoushay Ashraf and cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed among other notable names. The kids love how so many people come to spend time with them every day and they get to do something new and different.

Surf Excel will continue to spend time with the kids during the entire month of Ramzan from Monday to Thursday.

You too can join hands with Surf and give your #KhushiyonKaSadqa by taking some time out from your busy days and spending it with the kids at the hospital.

We are certain you will feel a sense of gratitude and fulfilment. Even if you are unable to do that, it’s fine. Give your khushi ka sadqa by spending time with your loved ones and making them smile in this holy month of Ramzan.